India Post

Comcast launches content for Asian American Pacific Islander Month

Comcast launches content for Asian American Pacific Islander Month
May 09
11:38 2019
India Post News Service

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Comcast has launched a specially curated content collection of Asian American shows, movies, music and podcasts in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The 2,500 hours of content is accessible to all Xfinity X1 customers across platforms and includes hit K-Drama series The Fiery Priest, box office hit Lost in Thailand and a new series of interviews with popular South Korean boy band NCT 127. Xfinity X1 customers can go right to what they want to watch by saying “Asian American” into their voice remote.

According to a 2017 study by Nielsen, engagement for a range of shows with Asian American characters and plotlines was higher among both Asian Americans and the general population compared to each segment’s norms, indicating that these shows resonate with not only Asian American viewers, but non-Asian viewers as well.
“With this content collection, we hope to showcase the contributions of Asian American talent that enrich the TV, movie, and music experience for all”, said Rebecca Simpson, Executive Director of International Strategy for Comcast. “We celebrate Asian American identity and are proud to provide a platform for diverse cultures to be embraced and heard via the Asian American Film and TV On Demand destination that is available year-round on X1.”

All month customers can access entertainment from popular Korean, Indian, and Japanese networks such as KOCOWA, Eros Now and TV Japan, music videos from Music Choice, Stingray Music videos, karaoke content and concerts, TVK-Pop, podcasts like “They Call Us Bruce” from iHeartRadio where hosts Jeff Yang and Phil Yu have unfiltered conversations about what’s happening in Asian America community, and specialty movie and TV collections dedicated to Anime, one of the most popular genres according to Anime News Network, the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA).

Customers will be able to enjoy English-language content as well as in-language content in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Hindi at home on X1 and on XfinityTV.com. Select programming is available on-the-go via the Xfinity Stream app and on Xfinity Flex.

