Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Committed to ensure women empowerment, children welfare: Irani

Committed to ensure women empowerment, children welfare: Irani
June 01
10:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani Friday said she is “committed to take all appropriate steps” to ensure women empowerment and welfare of children in the country.
Congratulating her colleague and the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Irani sent her best wishes to the lawmaker from West Bengal’s Raiganj.
“Best wishes to my colleague in the Ministry of Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri on assuming charge today. We are committed to take all appropriate steps to ensure women empowerment and development and welfare of children in the context of nation building,” she tweeted.

From tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among children to drafting the regulations for sexual harassment at work place, a host of challenges await Smriti Irani, who was appointed as the Women and Child Development Minister on Friday.
Irani, the youngest face in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet at 43, emerged as a ‘giant slayer’ after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.
She has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

Preparation have already started at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to take charge on Monday, sources said.
However, her junior in the ministry, Chaudhury, has already assumed charge.
Among the several issues that awaits her are completing the registration of child care institutions and ensuring that the anti-trafficking bill passes the Rajya Sabha hurdle.
Irani succeeds outgoing WCD minister Maneka Gandhi, who was dropped from the Union council of ministers this time.

She has also held portfolios of Human Resource Development and Information and Broadcasting during the first term of the Modi government.
The popular TV actor-turned politician had her first brush with electoral politics in 2004 when she contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi, but lost to Congress heavyweight Kapil Sibal. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.