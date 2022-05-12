India Post News Paper

Community celebrates Dr Baraiâ€™s 75th Birthday

May 12
15:15 2022
VHPA MANGROLANirav Patel and Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-American Chicago chapter, celebrated their Varshik Utsve along with greeting Dr. Bharat Barai, a stalwart and one of its pillars ember, on his 75th Birth anniversary, on May 7 2022 at Fairfield Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb.

Over 300 members and guest attendees along with many streaming in from other States. VHPA honor Dr. Bharat and Dr. Panna Barai with a lifetime achievement award of their 40 years of unconditional support to the community and their social services. It was incidentally Dr. Bharat Baraiâ€™s 75th birthday and 51 years of Dr. Panna and Dr. Bharat Baraiâ€™s marriage anniversary as well.

The event was also graced by the presence of Indian Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhanshu Trivedi, Dr. Vijay Chothaiwal (In-Charge foreign affair BJP), MP Miteshbhai Patel (Anand Gujarat).  They addressed the meeting delivering their keynote speeches on the occasion.

It was also another feather in the cap of celebrations, that  VHPA launched its book on  Hinduism and America (how Hindu dharma has influenced the Western thinking and way of life). The book is penned by Jai Bansal and Kalyan Vishwanath.VHPS GTPI[

A good number of  VHPAKaryakarta (activists)addressed the gathering sharing their experiences while working with Dr.BharatBarai. It was emotional and yet very informative as it revealed not the hitherto known personality of Dr. Barai.

