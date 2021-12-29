Community Initiative at Aimtron Foundation Ribbon Cutting

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: On Thursday, December 16, 2021, Aimtron Foundation welcomed more than 100 supporters, elected officials and members of the community to celebrate their ribbon cutting and tour the new and expanded location of their shared space with American Pinball, part of Aimtron Group of Companies.

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, Congressman Sean Casten and Congressman Tom Morrison were in attendance as were board members of the Palatine Chamber of Commerce.

Guests learned about Aimtron Foundation’s mission to bridge the educational gap for young people and their plan to provide manufacturing and technological training in an ever-changing world. They will do this by partnering with other manufacturing industry leaders who will give tours of their facilities, share knowledge and training and ultimately, offer employment opportunities to develop the workforce of the future. Guests were also able to tour the new 35,000 square foot American Pinball facility and learn more about the technology and building of pinball gaming machines.

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz remarked, “Mukesh Vasani has invested in the Palatine community through his business and two manufacturing facilities, and now in turning his passion towards motivating young people. Adding, “I’m really looking forward to seeing what great work the Aimtron Foundation does in the community”.

Established in 2017 in India as part of Aimtron Group of Companies providing technical training to countless people there, they are hopeful to bring this initiative to the U.S. to give hundreds of youth clear paths to viable careers and help to raise their community awareness at the same time. Mukesh Vasani, CEO of Aimtron has committed to investing $1million towards the Foundation over the next 3 years. Says Mukesh Vasani, “Investing in young people with hands-on experience and technology will better prepare them for their future stability and the U.S. for the next wave of manufacturing.”

Mukesh Vasani, founded Aimtron Corporation (now Aimtron Group) in 2008, at the height of the worst economic downturn since the great depression. His vision of starting Aimtron Foundation to kindle the entrepreneurial spark within the next generation is the realization of a dream born from his family, who were farmers back in India. It is as a legacy to them, that the Vasani Family uphold these values and make it their purpose to share these goals and aspirations with other young people through the Aimtron Foundation.

For additional information on the Aimtron Foundation, please visit www.aimtronfoundation.org.

Aimtron Foundation’s mission is to be the catalyst to empower youth to pursue their full potential and become an instrument of progressive change in society. Our goal is to help youth bridge the educational and hands-on experience gap in an ever-changing technological world. Together with technology leaders, instructors, industry training and employment partners we’ve committed to developing the workforce of the future.

American Pinball, Inc. is dedicated to creating pinball machines that truly excite the player and become renowned within the arcade community. American Pinball designs and manufactures pinball machines geared towards both the home and coin-operated amusement markets. Pinball enthusiasts can check out Legends of Valhalla locally at Enterrium in Woodfield Mall.

