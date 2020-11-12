Community leader Iftekhar Shareef Bereaved
M Siddiqui
It was shocking news in the Hyderabadi community here and back home in India, of the sudden demise of Mrs. Hashim Unnisa Begum mother of Iftekhar Shareef, a prominent and active community activist in Chicago and in Hyderabad.
Mrs. Begum, 84, passed away on November 2, 2020 in her sleep, in the early hours with no medical condition; a very peaceful death, leaving behind two sons Iftekhar Shareef, Mohammed Ashfaq Shareef and five daughters, all living nearby in Lincolnwood, a Chicago suburb. Mrs. Begum also left behind 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, all mourning her death.
Mrs. begum was born in Hyderabad in 1935 and was married at the early age of 15 to Mohammed Iqbal Ahmed Shareef of Shamshabad, Hyderabad, who worked and retired with South Central Railways in 1987 as superintendent at Nampally Railway Station.