Compensation to Rahulâ€™s Family, lynched by Islamic Jihadists

Indian Police Impose Fines on Motorists Without Masks, Even if Driving Alone As the number of COVID-19 cases in India soars, the Union Home Ministry has said that it does not endorse the measures taken by the police to prosecute people not...

India Will Struggle With COVID-19 Vaccine Production and Distribution, Researchers Say Indiaâ€™s pharmaceutical companies are taking leaps in the race to supply the world with a COVID-19 vaccine. And even though the countryâ€™s manufacturers of vaccines usually distribute their products worldwide,...

Why are the Indian and Chinese economies decoupling? ATUL SINGH, MANU SHARMA & VIKRAM SOOD India has strong geopolitical, historical and economic reasons to disentangle itself from China’s arms Many experts argue India is the weaker power unable...

Will Shringla’s visit reshape relations between Bangladesh, India and China? Sarmin Akter The impact of the rise of India and China on the global stage, the international system and the West is also felt acutely in the economic, political and...

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated at Ganesh TempleÂ Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Shree Ganesh Temple of Chicago celebrated its 6th annual Ganesh Chaturthi with same enthusiasm, as was the case in the past few years over the weekend of...

Update on legislation to address eviction crisis for tenants and landlords Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Assembly member David Chiu has been at the forefront of legislative efforts to avoid mass evictions of millions of Californians who are out of...

Canton City Council in Illinois to open with mantras Harish Rao CHICAGO: Chanting of Mantras and verses from worldâ€™s oldest extant scripture will open the meeting of Canton City Council (Illinois) on September 15, 2020. Chanting will be done by...

Judith Ravin is new U.S. Consul General for South India Prakash M Swamy CHENNAI: Ms. Judith Ravin has assumed the post of Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai as of Sept 6.2020 â€œIt is my great...

American Multi Ethnic Coalition celebrates Danny Davis 79th Birthday Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Dr Vijay Prabhakar, President, American Multi Ethnic Coalition (AMEC) announced that AMEC will be opening Danny K Davis Multi Ethnic Community Center in Bellwood, the first of...

Tribute to Jaswant Singh Khalra Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Sikh Religious Society, Chicago organized Tribute to Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was picked up by Punjab Police on September 6, 25 years ago. He Khalra was...

Kenyaâ€™s Kids return to The Magic House; Namaste India starts Spring 2021 Ashwin Patel ST LOUIS: In a time of limited travel, The Magic House has continued to take Ashwon Families from across the country on trips around the world, by way...

Compensation to Rahulâ€™s Family, lynched by Islamic Jihadists Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The family members of 23-year-old youth Rahul who was brutally lynched to death allegedly by four Islamic Jihadists in a park in Loha Mandi area of Naraina,...

Teachersâ€™ Day celebrates Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Virtual even by CGI SF SAN FRANCISCO: The September 5, birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radha krishnan, who was the first Vice-President and second President of India, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in...

IAF formally inducts Rafale aircraftÂ Â NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17...

With highest single-day spike of 95,735 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 44-lakh mark NEW DELHI: With the highest single day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday,...

Never-before-seen artworks by Indian artists to be auctioned in UK LONDON: A collection of never-before-seen modern Indian art, including unpublished artworks by artistsNever-before-seen artworks by Indian artists to be auctioned in UK will be offered for auction for the first...

Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China TOKYO: China’s repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijing’s 2008 Olympics. It could happen again. China is...

Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who...

Over 300 groups urge more scrutiny of China on human rightsÂ GENEVA: More than 300 civil society groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Service for Human Rights are urging the United Nations to set up an international...