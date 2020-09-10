Compensation to Rahulâ€™s Family, lynched by Islamic Jihadists
Madhu Patel
CHICAGO: The family members of 23-year-old youth Rahul who was brutally lynched to death allegedly by four Islamic Jihadists in a park in Loha Mandi area of Naraina, West Delhi, have sought compensation from the perpetrators of the crime.
The president, Indraprastha Vishva Hindu Parishad Kapil Khanna & the national spokesperson of VHP Vijay Shankar Tiwari WERE surprised that no one from Delhi Government took care of the family after the murder.
Immediately after visiting the aggrieved family, Kapil Khanna sent a letter to the chief Minister of NCT of Delhi for compensation to the victim family at the earliest. They asked that the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal should immediately release the compensation to the victim family. The mount of the compensation should not be less than the same, sanctioned such other cases of killings earlier.