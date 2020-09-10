India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Compensation to Rahulâ€™s Family, lynched by Islamic Jihadists

Compensation to Rahulâ€™s Family, lynched by Islamic Jihadists
September 10
18:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: The family members of 23-year-old youth Rahul who was brutally lynched to death allegedly by four Islamic Jihadists in a park in Loha Mandi area of Naraina, West Delhi, have sought compensation from the perpetrators of the crime.

The president, Indraprastha Vishva Hindu Parishad Kapil Khanna & the national spokesperson of VHP Vijay Shankar Tiwari WERE surprised that no one from Delhi Government took care of the family after the murder.

Immediately after visiting the aggrieved family, Kapil Khanna sent a letter to the chief Minister of NCT of Delhi for compensation to the victim family at the earliest. They asked that the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal should immediately release the compensation to the victim family. The mount of the compensation should not be less than the same, sanctioned such other cases of killings earlier.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Why are the Indian and Chinese economies ... - https://t.co/8FW97f3HqK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iY2DQUA3BS
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:43 pm

    Will #Shringla's visit reshape relations ... - https://t.co/AahGPJjukF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Fo0tEKQQiC
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:41 pm

    RT @ANI: Armies of India and China today held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer level in Eastern Ladakh. Interâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:32 pm

    RT @ANI: Paresh Rawal (file pic) appointed as the new Chairman of National School of Drama (NSD). https://t.co/C5DQ2btT6q
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:31 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.