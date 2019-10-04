Concert by Mahesh Kale in tribute to Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki

India Post News Service

SUNNYVALE, California: Indian Classical Music and Arts (ICMA) Foundation is organizing a special tribute concert: “The Alchemist: Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki – The Maestro with a Golden Touch” that will be presented by Mahesh Kale.

The event will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center October 20, according to a press release issued by the organizers.

A vocalist, composer, and devoted scholar, the late Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki (1929-1998) was acclaimed for his deep perfection of Indian classical music and for his moving performances that stirred audiences beyond words. What is not as widely known is the sheer magnitude of musical work that he created. From rare ragas to folk and film songs, devotional “abhangs” to the mid-20th century revival of Marathi “Natya Sangeet,” or musical theater, Pandit Abhisheki is credited with hundreds of musical marvels and a timeless legacy of musical inspiration.

Bay Area- and India-based Mahesh Kale is Pandit Abhisheki’s youngest disciple, and has dedicated his life to carrying forward his guru’s legacy and philosophies and to spreading the joy of music. In 2015, he received the National Film Award, India’s equivalent of the Oscars, conferred by the President of India, for his playback singing in the film “Katyar Kaljat Ghusli,” the original music for which was composed over 60 years ago by Pandit Abhisheki at the height of the Marathi “Natya Sangeet” revival. On September 21, 2019, Mahesh Kale was awarded the “ICC Inspire Award” by the India Community Center in the San Francisco Bay Area, the largest secular community center in North America, in recognition of his contributions to Indian classical music and significant positive impacts in the community.

