Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Concert by Mahesh Kale in tribute to Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki

Concert by Mahesh Kale in tribute to Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki
October 04
11:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service
SUNNYVALE, California: Indian Classical Music and Arts (ICMA) Foundation is organizing a special tribute concert: “The Alchemist: Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki – The Maestro with a Golden Touch” that will be presented by Mahesh Kale.

The event will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center October 20, according to a press release issued by the organizers.
A vocalist, composer, and devoted scholar, the late Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki (1929-1998) was acclaimed for his deep perfection of Indian classical music and for his moving performances that stirred audiences beyond words. What is not as widely known is the sheer magnitude of musical work that he created. From rare ragas to folk and film songs, devotional “abhangs” to the mid-20th century revival of Marathi “Natya Sangeet,” or musical theater, Pandit Abhisheki is credited with hundreds of musical marvels and a timeless legacy of musical inspiration.

Bay Area- and India-based Mahesh Kale is Pandit Abhisheki’s youngest disciple, and has dedicated his life to carrying forward his guru’s legacy and philosophies and to spreading the joy of music. In 2015, he received the National Film Award, India’s equivalent of the Oscars, conferred by the President of India, for his playback singing in the film “Katyar Kaljat Ghusli,” the original music for which was composed over 60 years ago by Pandit Abhisheki at the height of the Marathi “Natya Sangeet” revival. On September 21, 2019, Mahesh Kale was awarded the “ICC Inspire Award” by the India Community Center in the San Francisco Bay Area, the largest secular community center in North America, in recognition of his contributions to Indian classical music and significant positive impacts in the community.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did PM Modi’s speech in UN Put that of Pak PM Imran Khan in poor light

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.