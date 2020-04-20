Something went wrong with the connection!

Condolences pour in on demise of CM Yogi’s father

Condolences pour in on demise of CM Yogi's father
April 20
14:25 2020
LUCKNOW: Condolences are pouring in on the demise of Anand Singh Bisht, father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who passed away on Monday morning in Delhi. Governor Anandiben Patel offered her condolences to the departed soul and prayers for the family.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, in a tweet, expressed grief at the demise and said that may God give strength to the family to bear the loss. Almost all state ministers including Satish Mahana, Siddhartha Nath Singh, Suresh Rana, Satish Dwivedi, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Brijesh Pathak offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his condolence to the family. State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu also expressed grief at the passing away of Anand Singh Bisht, who had been ailing for quite some time.

