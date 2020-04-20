Condolences pour in on demise of CM Yogi’s father LUCKNOW: Condolences are pouring in on the demise of Anand Singh Bisht, father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who passed away on Monday morning in Delhi. Governor Anandiben Patel...

ICMR bats for Oxford vaccine, WHO lists 3 more as frontrunners NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a candidate vaccine called ChAdOX1 a” being developed by researchers at University of Oxford — is the...

All credit to this doctor for Goa’s ‘zero COVID’ status PANAJI: As Goa notched a zero COVID-19 record on Sunday, after the last of the seven active cases tested negative, Edwin Gomes, nodal officer for the state’s designated facility for...

Yogi speaks to Maha CM on Palghar lynching LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and sought action against the accused in the Palghar incident in which three people...

Facebook launches fundraiser in India towards COVID-19 relief efforts NEW DELHI: To support India in its efforts towards COVID-19 relief efforts, the social networking giant on Monday announced ‘Facebook Fundraisers platform that will help people start a fundraiser towards...

Centre forms six Inter-Ministerial Teams to focus on lockdown measures NEW DELHI: The Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to focus on the implementation of and compliance with the lockdown measures as per the guidelines, supply of essential...

Kerala ‘violates’ Centre’s guideline, MHA directs to rectify DELHI: Upset with Kerala government’s decision to allow relaxation in lockdown rules, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the state to fix its guidelines in line with the one...

Smart activity one can do while in isolation Isolation is an experience of being away from or separated from other people. This condition makes many turn to games for entertainment because staying indoors can be boring and lonely...

Ramayan’s ‘Ravan’ Arvind Trivedi joins Twitter, gets warm welcome MUMBAI: Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”, has joined Twitter. His debut on the microblogging site comes after his...

Madhuri Dixit, Virat Kohli and others appeal to put ‘lockdown’ on domestic violence MUMBAI: Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan among others have joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, exressing concern over the global surge in...

When Shraddha Kapoor got too comfortable with a gun! MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she got very comfortable holding a gun while shooting for “Saaho”, so much so that it started feeling like the gun was an extension of...

‘Olympics in 2021 unrealistic unless COVID-19 vaccine found’ LONDON: Holding the Tokyo Olympics any time before a vaccine is found will be “very unrealistic,” according to a leading global health expert. Professor Devi Sridhar said that the development...

Miandad comments upset my father during Pak tour, reveals Irfan MUMBAI: Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has revealed his father got upset once at Pakistani legend Javed Miandad for his comments on the fast bowler. During the India tour of...