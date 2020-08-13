India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Cong blames ‘toxic’ TV debate for Tyagi’s untimely demise

Cong blames ‘toxic’ TV debate for Tyagi’s untimely demise
August 13
11:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Congress has blamed ‘toxic’ TV debate for the untimely demise of its spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi, who passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The Congress leader had attended a television debate at 5 p.m. and complained of chest pain soon after the programme ended. He then fell unconscious and was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Till when will toxic debates and venomous spokespersons continue to kill sober and simple people? Till when TV channels will continue to run the TRP business through such debates? Till when will divisive communal agenda continue to poison the soul of the country? Till when? #rajiv_tyagi.”

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Tyagi’s wife and extended their condolences.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “Congress has lost a lion. We will always remember his love for the party. My condolences are with the family.” “Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. He was too young and had a long life ahead of him. It is a big loss for the party. My heart goes out to his family & wellwishers. May God give them the strength in this hour of grief,” tweeted senior leader Ahmed Patel.

A resident of Ghaziabad, Tyagi was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Congress before becoming the party’s national spokesperson. The Congress in a statement said, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi, a staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief.”

Congress leader Jitin Prasada said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by his untimely demise.” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “I can’t believe that my friend Rajiv Tyagi is not with us any more. He was in a debate with me at 5 p.m. Life is uncertain.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: The International Film Festival of India 2020 will be held as per schedule in the last week of November this year. All SOPs and guâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 9:03 am

    Ram Temple was necessary to ... - https://t.co/uNgonqHIby Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/KViRSSkLCY
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 8:10 am

    Time to reset the Indo-Sri Lankan relationship - https://t.co/X0W9u1Xe2X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/cWVPMpAlaR
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 8:07 am

    Will end green card freeze, ... - https://t.co/peckexex9i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Democratsâ€¦ https://t.co/6eQiIc8iCD
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 7:49 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.