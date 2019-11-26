Something went wrong with the connection!

Cong boycott of Constitution Day celebrations insult to Ambedkar: Ravi Shankar Prasad

November 26
16:45 2019
NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the Congress on Tuesday for boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament and said it was an “insult” to Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena, skipped a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day to mark their protest against the BJP’s alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

“November 26 is Constitution Day and this day is above political differences. Congress’ absence from Central Hall is an insult to Dr Ambedkar, the father of the Constitution, but this is nothing new. Earlier also the party did the same thing by not giving him Bharat Ratna,” Prasad said.

He said everyone has a right to protest but some days are above politics.

“It is a national day beyond political divide. It is the day when every Indian feels proud. This behaviour is irresponsible and amounts to disrespecting the constitution. This is a national day above political divides,” he told reporters. PTI

