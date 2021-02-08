India Post News Paper

Cong issues whip to its RS members to be present in House tomorrow
February 08
10:28 2021
NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Sunday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members asking them to be present in the Upper House on Monday till its adjournment.

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days.

The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officals.

Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate for which nearly 15 hours had been allocated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Monday.

The government and opposition parties had agreed to extend the time for discussion on the motion of thanks to 15 hours. Opposition parties were initially keen on a separate discussion on new farm laws but later agreed to proposal to have it as part of the discussion on the motion of thanks. (ANI)

