Cong, RJD will push 21st century India into darkness: PM Modi in Bihar

May 14
16:37 2019
BUXAR: Lashing out at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday the Congress and the RJD will push 21st century India into darkness, if voted to power.

Addressing a rally here, Modi also claimed that it was just the “BJP-led NDA dispensation that could lead the nation towards light”.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Development for all) is our mantra and we strive to ensure security and respect for all.

The Mahamilawatis (opposition), on the other hand, think some castes are beholden to them,” he said.

Iterating that it was his government that took on the terrorists and the trouble-mongers on both sides of the India-Pakistan border, Modi said, “The mahamilawatis, if elected to power, will give free licenses to stone-pelters, naxals and tukde-tukde gang.”

The opposition leaders will get a befitting reply from people after May 23, when the general election results are declared, he stated.

“Going by the response of people in the six phases of elections, it is clear that the opposition parties will face a humiliating defeat. Their anger has touched the seventh heaven now. They are trying to draw satisfaction from hurling abuses,” he asserted.

The PM also insisted that he has always lived and worked for the country, without taking any break.

“Not for once have I lived for myself or my relatives during my tenure as the Gujarat chief minister or the prime minister. People of this country are my family,” he added. PTI

