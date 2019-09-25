Something went wrong with the connection!

Cong stands with Centre on matters at global forums: Baghel

September 25
16:32 2019
RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Wednesday said whether the Congress may agree or disagree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, it will always support the central government on all issues at international platforms.

Baghel also said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should focus on his country, instead of speaking on India’s internal matters.

He was speaking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here before leaving for Delhi.

“On matters outside the country, the Congress has been standing with the central government,” he said, when asked about Khan citing Congress’ statements on Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Inside the country, we will strongly oppose Narendra Modiji but outside the country, whatever decisions Indian government will take, the Congress will always support it and stand with the country,” chief minister said.

He later took to Twitter to target the Pakistani Prime Minister.

“What is the status of Imran Khan that he speaks on the internal affairs of our country? He should take care of his own country. We might agree or disagree with our prime minister’s policies. We will discuss it (policies), raise questions and seek answers from him,” he tweeted.

“Every step of the prime minister outside the country is the step of the country and the Congress party supports that,” he added. PTI

