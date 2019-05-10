Something went wrong with the connection!

Cong will remove Modi from India: Surjewala

May 10
16:18 2019
NEW DELHI: The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accusing him of ruling the country by dividing it and used the Time magazine cover headline that says “India’s Divider in Chief”, followed by a secondary one that reads “Modi the Reformer”.
Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the way the party had removed the British from the country, it would do the same with Modi.

“Modiji’s definition – divide and rule. The Congress first freed the country of the British and will now remove Modi too,” Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi, along with the cover of the Time magazine that also carried a picture of Modi.
The TIME magazine has featured Modi on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline and a secondary one that reads “Modi the Reformer” as the country enters the final phase of the mammoth general election.

The American magazine’s May 20 international editions — Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and South Pacific — feature the Modi cover story with the main headline, “India’s Divider in Chief”, while the US edition has a cover story on Democrat Elizabeth Warren who is running for the White House in 2020.
The article titled “India’s Divider in Chief” is written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer.

The article also said the opposition Congress party had little to offer other than the dynastic principle.
The article titled “Modi the Reformer” is written by Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm. PTI

