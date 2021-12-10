Congratulatory wishes pour in for newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Wishes for the newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started pouring in on Thursday as soon as the star couple made their marriage official on social media.

Alia Bhatt shared her wishes by sharing a photo of the duo on her Instagram stories and along with it wrote, “Congratulations you two beautiful souls.” She also added, “Happy Tears!” below the picture.

Posting a picture of the bride and groom, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Congratulations @Katrina and @vickykaushal09!! You guys look beautiful. Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and love!”

Varun Dhawan congratulated them by writing, “Congratulations Kat and Vik sending you guys all the love and positivity as you embark on this new journey.” Bollywood’s Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also wished Vicky and Katrina. While Kareena wrote, “The power of love. Congratulations you two.”

Karisma wished them by writing, “Congratulations Kat and Vicky wishing you both a very happy married life.”

Neha Dhupia shared an Instagram Story for the star couple and penned, “Pure magic… My dearest katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart… Here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts…. Here’s to a love, laughter and happily ever after.”

Neha’s husband Angad Bedi shared an Instagram post and in the caption, wished the couple by writing, “Waheguru @vickykaushal09 mere yaar tere sadke!!! katrinakaif most stunning bride ever!!!!!!”

Actor Swara Bhasker reposted Katrina’s post on her Story and underneath it wrote, “So many congratulations @Katrina Kaif @vickykaushal09. Here’s wishing you both a loooooooong life of togetherness and joy!”

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with ‘Mehendi’, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. The couple took the ‘seven pheras’ on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. (ANI)

Comments

comments