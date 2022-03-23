India Post News Paper

Congress demands imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal over Birbhum incident

March 23
10:56 2022
NEW DELHI: Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged President Ram Nath Kovind to impose Article 355 of the Constitution in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal over Birbhum incident.

“Special Investigation Team is of now use. I will meet the President of India over the Birbhum incident and will suggest him to consider (imposing) Article 355 in the state. Law and order situation getting worse, people feel unsafe in Bengal,” said Chowdhury on Tuesday.
According to Article 355, It shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every State is carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum incident and demanded an investigation into the incident by central agencies.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh’s murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

