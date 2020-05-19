Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Congress minister supports PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign

Congress minister supports PM's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign
May 19
11:26 2020
May 19
11:26 2020
JAIPUR: At a time when the Congress leaders are busy making scathing attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his recent announcement of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, Vishwendra Singh, Rajasthan state tourism minister and an ex-royal from Bharatpur princely state, has come out open to support the PM for launching this ambitious campaign.

In his tweet, Singh said, “Fail to fathom the protest against #AtmanirbharBharat. Countries around the world have made themselves self sufficient. Why shouldn’t #India do the same? I for one wholeheartedly support this initiative by PM @narendramodi. Time to think beyond #pettypolitics.”


Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia welcomed his statement and retweeted this tweet. Further, he replied saying,”@vishvendrabtp ji surely if all people representatives like you stand united in support of the spirit of nation first, then @narendramodi ji’s #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan will soon attain success and India will lead the world by becoming world guru again.”

Replying to Poonia, Singh said, “We always stand dedicated to create a self-sufficient India, the country always stands first for us. My ancestors gave up their Bharatpur princely state to a united and independent India on one call of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

