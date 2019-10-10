Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Congress needs to introspect: Jyotiraditya Scindia

October 10
10:43 2019
GWALIOR: Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that his party needs to do some introspection. Speaking to media here, Scindia was responding to a question about senior leader Salman Khurshid’s statement about leadership “vacuum” in the party.

“I don’t comment on others’ statement, but it is true that Congress needs introspection. The party’s situation should be assessed and improved, and this is the need of the hour,” he said. Khurshid had said on Monday that the Congress was taking too long to come to terms with its defeat in general elections. “Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away,” Khurshid said, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party chief.

Scindia, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress would do well in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. PTI

