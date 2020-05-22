Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Congress questions govt on Covid safety norms on flights

Congress questions govt on Covid safety norms on flights
May 22
11:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Following the government’s decision to open the domestic aviation sector closed for the last two months due to lockdown, Congress on Thursday questioned the government on how it can ensure implementation of social distancing and other Covid safety norms.

“The Minister must make a clear statement,” demanded Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. “What happened to Jaan hai to Jahaan hai — the term coined by the Prime Minister? Do you want to implement or not implement social distancing requirement? Is it safe or dangerous to fly with all seats occupied?” Surjewala asked.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that domestic passenger flight services commencing from Monday will have a fixed minimum and maximum fare structure for different routes.

While detailing the plans to re-start domestic operations, he said the step has been taken under the special prevailing circumstances brought about by the pandemic. Under the new fare structure, air routes are divided into seven sections based on travel time. Each such section has a minimum and maximum fares.

Accordingly, the Delhi-Mumbai ticket price has been fixed at Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000 for three months from May 25 to August 24. The minister further said the limited passenger flight operations of about one-third capacity of the summer schedule would be permitted to operate between metro cities from May 25.

This capacity might be ramped up in the subsequent time period.

It was disclosed that there is no quarantine requirement for aircrew operating domestic flights due to the shorter duration of these operations.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Congress questions govt on Covid safety norms ... - https://t.co/j4v3HR7JfU Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/wLTVnNraFi
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:14 am

US deports Al Qaeda terrorist to ... - https://t.co/qnnLiJ7vIH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/9dCQfSPPRY
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:09 am

#Artefacts at temple site validate faith, claim #Ayodhya saints - https://t.co/nRdP6tRadj Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/lqLeqCNSkT
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:06 am

Rahul Gandhi 'disturbed' over ... - https://t.co/hu6r9BK15a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/xafU3gG9sK
h J R

- May 22, 2020, 6:00 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.