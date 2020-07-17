India Post News Paper

Congress shares 3 audio clips of alleged ‘horse-trading’ talks

July 17
10:06 2020
JAIPUR: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Thursday released three audio clips purporting to be of “horse-trading” discussions, which it said, were being held between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and an MLA of Sachin Pilot’s camp, who were coordinating via a Jaipur resident.

A press note was also issued by the camp of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that the audio clips are of conversations between the BJP’s Shekhawat and Pilot loyalist Bhanwarlal Sharma. Gehlot’s camp claimed that Shekhawat was in contact with the Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma through Jaipur resident Sanjay Jain.

The press note says that the audio is of Sharma’s updates on the progress in meeting the set target of bringing in 30 MLAs into their fold and the purported voice of Shekhawat, on the other side, says that this will bring in the Gehlot government on its knees.

The person, said to be Shekhawat as per the note, also says that Sharma and other MLAs should stay in the hotel for 8-10 days.

Another clip is purportedly of Sharma seeking assurances from Jain, who responds: “I assured you yesterday, again I assure you that your seniority will be taken care of”, as per the press note.

