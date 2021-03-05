Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana tomorrow

HARYANA: Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana on Friday, said former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday.

Addressing the press conference, the Congress leader said that his party also plans to bring many “Adjournment” and “Calling Attention” motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

A day before the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, Hooda said the people of the state face a multitude of problems and the Opposition will raise these effectively in the ensuing session.

“The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams,” he said.

Hooda said the Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker tomorrow and he would then decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it.

“The opposition demands that all issues related to public interest must be discussed during the session and all the MLAs should get full time to highlight these issues,” he said.

“The BJP-JJP coalition government, which has failed on every front, will have to respond to all the scams like liquor, registry, recruitment, paper leak, mining in the house. The Congress will expose how the government is constantly ignoring the farmer movement and persecuting the farmers. A private member bill will be brought to amend the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act to provide MSP rights to farmers,” the former Chief Minister added.

The Leader of Opposition said that the slogan of 75 per cent reservation in private jobs was the biggest fraud with the youth of Haryana because, in Section-5 of this law, the government has already given a bypass to the job seekers. “Section 5 provides that any industry can avoid giving reservation to local youth by pretending that special abilities and competencies are needed,” he said.

“Even before the enactment of this law, the coalition government had brought changes to the altering the Haryana domicile rules which would deny the rights of the youth of the state. According to the new rules, now a person from any state can easily get Haryana domicile. On the basis of this, people of other states can get not only reserved 75 per cent private jobs but also government jobs reserved for SC and BC category,” Hooda stated.

“If the government does not change the domicile rules, youth from SC and BC sections in the state will find it difficult to get jobs. Just as the general category from other states were preferred over youths from Haryana in SDO recruitment, young local residents from SC and BC category would face a similar fate after the change in domicile rules,” he added.

Taking a dig at the government, Hooda stated that the government is busy playing with the rights of every section of the society. “This government neither the farmer is getting a fair price for their crops, the youth are not getting employment, workers are not getting work and government employees are not getting respect from those in power,” he said.

Responding to the question of increasing debt on the state, the Leader of Opposition said the total debt on the Haryana from the day the state was formed to the day when then the BJP took office six years ago was Rs 60,000 crore.

“In the six years of the BJP government, this debt has increased to Rs 2.25 lakh crore. Despite this, the Chief Minister is not telling the public the exact figure of the debt on the state. They are misleading by adding the amount of ‘Uday’ to the state’s debt,” he added. (ANI)

