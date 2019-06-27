Congressional support triples for high skilled immigrant Act

NEELA PANDYA

WASHINGTON: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has hailed the growing bipartisan support for the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act (H.R. 1044) legislation to remove the arbitrary per-country limits to employment-based visas which cause backlogs in the employment-based green card system.

“I’m proud to be an original co-sponsor of this bipartisan legislation which now has 307 co-sponsors in the US. House of Representatives, nearly triple the number it had in February,” said Krishnamoorthi.

“My office has worked very hard with the leadership as well as immigration reform advocates to bring H.R. 1044 to new legislative heights, and now we need to advance it even further. I applaud Chairwoman Lofgren and Ranking Member Buck for their steadfast leadership, and I will continue to do everything possible to build awareness and support for this important legislation.”

