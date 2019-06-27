Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Krishnamoorthi convenes meeting with TSA officials, community Leaders HARISH RAO CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi convened a meeting with community leaders and three senior Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials visiting from Washington, DC, to discuss best practices for improving...
  • Congressional support triples for high skilled immigrant Act NEELA PANDYA WASHINGTON: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has hailed the growing bipartisan support for the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act (H.R. 1044) legislation to remove the arbitrary per-country limits to...
  • Sangeetha Kowsik holds solo exhibition India Post News Service NEW YORK: Sangeetha Kowsik, who currently serves as the Hindu Chaplain at New York University (NYU), presented a solo exhibition of Arabic Calligraphy artwork at NYU...
  • Sikhs appreciate services of outgoing police chief HARISH RAO CHICAGO: Sikh community members visited Palatine Police Department to say farewell to outgoing police chief Alan Stoeckel who is leaving office July 1 after serving the city for...
  • Sonu Nigam, Neha Kakkar perform in Oakland VIDYA SETHURAMAN India Post News Service OAKLAND, California: Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar delivered an electrifying performance here June 16 in a four-hour concert billed as “ Klose...
  • West Bengal Foundation Day observed JUDHAJIT SENMAZUMDAR FREMONT, California: Fremont Hindu temple hosted the celebration of West Bengal Foundation day here June 23. Over 50 people joined the celebration, including scientists from NASA, engineers in...
  • Bengaluru among top 10 Asian cities for realty investments BENGALURU: India’s tech hub Bengaluru is ranked among top 10 Asia-Pacific cities for cross-border investments in real estate, a leading consulting firm has said. “Real estate investment in Bengaluru doubled...
  • Sobha ranked India’s top realty brand: Report NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based Sobha Limited was ranked first in the Track2Realty brand ranking for the year 2018-19, followed by Embassy Group in the second position. Sobha has been ranked at...
  • 400 new flats to be built for MPs in Lutyens’ Delhi NEW DELHI: The government has decided to demolish 400 old flats and construct new ones in their place in Lutyens’ Delhi for Members of Parliament using construction waste. The flats...
  • Sonam’s best time of life Actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she and her husband Anand Ahuja didn’t get a honeymoon, so their vacation here was a “honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one” and she had...
  

Congressional support triples for high skilled immigrant Act

Congressional support triples for high skilled immigrant Act
June 27
14:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEELA PANDYA

WASHINGTON: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has hailed the growing bipartisan support for the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act (H.R. 1044) legislation to remove the arbitrary per-country limits to employment-based visas which cause backlogs in the employment-based green card system.

“I’m proud to be an original co-sponsor of this bipartisan legislation which now has 307 co-sponsors in the US. House of Representatives, nearly triple the number it had in February,” said Krishnamoorthi.

“My office has worked very hard with the leadership as well as immigration reform advocates to bring H.R. 1044 to new legislative heights, and now we need to advance it even further. I applaud Chairwoman Lofgren and Ranking Member Buck for their steadfast leadership, and I will continue to do everything possible to build awareness and support for this important legislation.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Online Gaming Platforms Keep Players Hooked with Smart Reward Strategy It was around the late 2000s that online gaming really took off in India. Ever since it has both the young and the old hooked. Thanks to increasingly fast and...
  • Krishnamoorthi convenes meeting with TSA officials, community Leaders HARISH RAO CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi convened a meeting with community leaders and three senior Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials visiting from Washington, DC, to discuss best practices for improving...
  • Congressional support triples for high skilled immigrant Act NEELA PANDYA WASHINGTON: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has hailed the growing bipartisan support for the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act (H.R. 1044) legislation to remove the arbitrary per-country limits to...
  • Sangeetha Kowsik holds solo exhibition India Post News Service NEW YORK: Sangeetha Kowsik, who currently serves as the Hindu Chaplain at New York University (NYU), presented a solo exhibition of Arabic Calligraphy artwork at NYU...
  • Sikhs appreciate services of outgoing police chief HARISH RAO CHICAGO: Sikh community members visited Palatine Police Department to say farewell to outgoing police chief Alan Stoeckel who is leaving office July 1 after serving the city for...
  • Sonu Nigam, Neha Kakkar perform in Oakland VIDYA SETHURAMAN India Post News Service OAKLAND, California: Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar delivered an electrifying performance here June 16 in a four-hour concert billed as “ Klose...
  • West Bengal Foundation Day observed JUDHAJIT SENMAZUMDAR FREMONT, California: Fremont Hindu temple hosted the celebration of West Bengal Foundation day here June 23. Over 50 people joined the celebration, including scientists from NASA, engineers in...
  • Bengaluru among top 10 Asian cities for realty investments BENGALURU: India’s tech hub Bengaluru is ranked among top 10 Asia-Pacific cities for cross-border investments in real estate, a leading consulting firm has said. “Real estate investment in Bengaluru doubled...
  • Sobha ranked India’s top realty brand: Report NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based Sobha Limited was ranked first in the Track2Realty brand ranking for the year 2018-19, followed by Embassy Group in the second position. Sobha has been ranked at...
  • 400 new flats to be built for MPs in Lutyens’ Delhi NEW DELHI: The government has decided to demolish 400 old flats and construct new ones in their place in Lutyens’ Delhi for Members of Parliament using construction waste. The flats...
  • Sonam’s best time of life Actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she and her husband Anand Ahuja didn’t get a honeymoon, so their vacation here was a “honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one” and she had...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.