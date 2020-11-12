Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins re-election,third term
Ramesh Soparawala
CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthihas won for third term as US Congressman to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs.
“I am honored that my constituents have elected me to represent them in Congress for another two years, and I am tremendously grateful to all my supporters who helped make my re-election possible,” Krishnamoorthi said. “Today, our country faces enormous and unprecedented economic and public health challenges.
No matter who controls the White House or the Senate in January, I am committed to doing whatever it takes to bring the country together to implement common-sense solutions that move our country and our people forward.”
With more than 60% of the precincts in the 8th District reporting election results, Krishnamoorthi has the support of more than 71 percent of voters. He had to his credit most of Chicago area major newspaper endorsements on his way to winning re-election to the US Congress.