Conquering Coronavirus through Yoga and Yagna

Shiv R. Jhawar, MAS, EA,

As you know, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) —“CO’ stands for corona, “VI” for virus, “D” for disease, “19” for year— has reached a pandemic scale, affecting 157 countries worldwide with sickness and death.There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine or medication to prevent or treat the virus, but research is underway.It is said that every problem has a solution. With the coronavirus, a respiratory disease, continuing to spread, here are the ways to conquer it through the science of yoga and yagna

Inhale smoke of yagna, the fire ceremony

“Yajna is an ancient practice shrouded in antiquity. But it is as relevant to modern man as it was to the rishis and munis of the Vedic era who conceived the spirit of yajna,” said Swami Satyananda (1923-2002).

The medicinal smoke of yagna(also called yagya/hawan/homa), the fire ceremony, can help fight the coronavirus.Pure clarified butter (ghee) and the finest purifying herbs such as musk, camphor, saffron, cardamom, turmeric, sandalwood, bay leaves, aeglemarmelos (bael) leaves, basil (tulsi) leaves, cloves, andsesame seeds are offered in the fire while reciting mantras. It is the mantra (sound) that makes the yajna efficacious. Inhaling the yajna fire smoke enters the lungs and kills the germs of infectious disease.

Revealing the mysterious power of yagna, Swami Muktananda (1908-1982), “Yajna is like an atom bomb. It has the same power, but its power is not destructive. A yajna is not held to destroy a country, or destroy a city, or to kill large numbers of people, or to cause devastation, or destroy crops and other things. A yajna is held to destroy only impurities, to purge the atmosphere of all the impurities, of all the unhealthy germs which may be present.”

He continued, “When a yajna is held, not only the people who are performing it, not only those who are actually present at the ceremony, but also the people who live in the surrounding areas and also the people who inhale the air which is laden with the pure perfume of the yajna offerings, are purified, and they get all its benefits. All four Vedas celebrate the glory of yajnas in the most lyrical terms, and the Gita also speaks of the great importance of yajnas.” (Source: Satsang with Baba Volume 2, pg 295-296).

Yagna was shown to be an effective protection during the deadly Methyl Isocynate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, India in 1984.

Modern scientists at the National Botanical Research Institute in Lucknow, India decided to test whether yajna smoke using medicinal herbs affected air quality. They found yagnasmoke did kill germs. The study was published in Journal of Ethnopharmacology (December 3, 2007).

Do Pranayama

Pranayama is one of the eight limbs of yoga in the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali.Bhastrika(deep breathing)oxygenates the blood, increasing the vitality of all organs and tissues. It is a breathing technique for cleansing the toxins from your upper body.

Eat immune-boosting herbs and foods.

Drink tea made from aeglemarmelos (bael/bilva) and basil (tulsi) to boost your body’s immune system. Ayurvedic herbs and spices like ginger, onion, garlic, turmeric, chebulicmyrobalan(haritakior harade), and saffron are great in helping your immune system.

In addition, get adequate sleep, avoid smoking, and practice meditation on your innermost spirit.

You can find guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency, on this link:https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Disclaimer: This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Shiv R. Jhawar, MAS, EA; author of the book, Building a Noble World

