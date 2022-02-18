Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad inaugurates India Pavilion in Vegas
Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service
Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad inaugurated the India Pavilion at ‘SOURCING at MAGIC Fashion Trade show Expo’ in Las Vegas. He met and interacted with over 40 Indian exporters led by Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Powerloom Development & Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL EPC), Council for Leather Exports (CLE) and local importers at the Expo. The Indian exporters were happy with the response they received from the largest market abroad.
SOURCING at MAGIC’s hybrid event returned in 2022 and will take place from February 13-16, 2022, and August 7-10, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Committed to the evolution of the fashion supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC’s 2022 events will provide access to new and innovative supply chain solutions, sustainable resources, cutting-edge fashion technology focused on retail solutions, networking, and extended visibility into the industry’s most critical global issues.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment