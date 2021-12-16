Consular Camp organized at Plymouth, Michigan
PLYMOUTH, MI: The Consulate General of India organized a Consular Camp at Plymouth in Michigan on December 11, 2021 with support from Indian League of America, Michigan and Mata Triptaji Gurdwara Sahib. The outsource agency M/s VFS also joined the camp. The ILA and the Gurdwara committee provided space and very good logistics support.
Around 350 people participated in the Camp. Applications for issue of OCI, Passports, and Renunciation Certificates were accepted and miscellaneous consular services were rendered. Close to 170 people availed of these services with many more getting their queries addressed.
The participation by the community in the Consular Camp was encouraging. As the COVID-19 situation eases, the Consulate will plan more Consular Camps. A Consular Camp was organized in Indianapolis in October 2021.
