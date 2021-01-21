Consulate Celebrating Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2021 in Chicago

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: On the occasion of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2021, the Consulate General of India in Chicago organized a series of interactions with the members of the Indian diaspora including the first interaction on 9 January 2021.

Among the participants were former PBSA Awardees Dr. Bharat Barai and Dr. Shekhar Mishra. Dr. Barai, an eminent oncologist with exceptional engagement in social and community services was conferred Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award in 2017. Prof. Shekhar Mishra, a senior scientist at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, USA was conferred PBSA 2019 for his outstanding achievements in the field of science.

Consul General Amit Kumar briefed the participants about this year’s PBD flagship event with the theme ‘Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ organized by Ministry of External Affairs in the virtual format, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India. He also spoke about the reform initiatives undertaken by the Government in 2020, as India embarks upon the path of economic recovery, the Covid-19 situation, indigenous vaccine development and vaccination drive, etc.

He also highlighted the priorities in the India-US relations. He recognized the contribution of PBSA awardees and underlined the important role that the Indian American community has played in strengthening bilateral relations in economic and commercial, start-ups, higher education, R&D, innovation and cultural spheres.

Dr. Bharat Barai and Dr. Shekhar Mishra as well as other participants shared their valuable thoughts on strengthening engagement between India and the US. Consul General Kumar thanked them for their useful suggestions and underlined that the Consulate would look forward to sustained engagement with the Indian American community as we move forward in the year 2021.

The other two PBSA Awardees Niranjan Shah and Dr. Madhavan Anirudh could not join due to their travel / personal circumstances. Niranjan Shah, the founder and President of Globetrotters Engineering Corporation, was conferred PBSA in 2006 for his civic and philanthropic contribution. Dr. MadhavanAnirudhan, an eminent scientist in the areas of applied nutrition and food manufacturing, was conferred PBSA in 2007.

Comments

comments