Consulate celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

December 16
14:39 2021
AKMA Gathering at Consulte

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago organized the celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Saturday, 11 December 2021 in the Consulate premises as the first event of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week (11-19 December 2021).

The Government of India has declared 15th November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters and to recognize the glorious history of the tribal people, their culture and achievements. This date is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Birsa Munda who bravely fought against the tyranny of colonial rule and set the foundation for the importance of Jal (water), Jangal (forests) and Jameen (land) among the tribal fraternity.

Consul General Amit Kumar addressed participants outlining the objectives behind  Governmentâ€™s decision to observe this day. He also referred to sacrifices made by tribal leaders in Indiaâ€™s freedom struggle and the Government of Indiaâ€™s vision to recognize the contributions of the unsung tribal heroes and to empower the tribal communities of our country. He also mentioned the various welfare measures taken by Government in area of education, health, livelihood, and skill development for tribal communities.

AKAMA ARTIST PERORMING

AKMA Dance performance

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the community, including from Bihar Jharkhand Association, Chhattisgarh Association of North America and Manipur Association who put up tribal dance performances. Their representatives also shared poetry and thoughts about contribution of freedom fighters such as Bahaman Birsa Munda, Shamed Veer Narayan Singh, HaiphuJadonang and Rani Gaidinlu.

The AKAM week will also have webinars on theatre, Ayurveda and Indian classical music. Other events include event on community led health interventions in area of CPR and interaction with students.

