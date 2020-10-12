Consulate General of India San Francisco – Press release
Public Notice Regarding Change in Outsourcing Service Provider
The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 225 Bush Street 1, San Francisco for providing outsourcing services for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and Global Entry Program (GEP) on behalf of Consulate General of India, San Francisco will shut down its operations at close of business (1700 hours Pacific Standard Time) on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.
- In this context, the following may kindly be noted:-
- Applicants can only submit applications on the CKGS website before the above deadline, i.e 14 October, 2020.
- Applicants must ensure that their documents are shipped to CKGS with suitable pre-paid return envelopes in a manner to ensure it reaches CKGS by 1700 hours Pacific Standard Time on Friday, 16 October, 2020.
- Any applications received after 1700 hours Pacific Standard Time on Friday, 16 October, 2020will be returned to the applicants without processing.
- With effect from 19 October, 2020 and till M/s VFS Global – the new service provider takes over operations (expected from 02 November, 2020), the Consulate General of India, San Francisco will provide limited services in emergencies only as follows:
- Emergency visa to the eligible categories allowed to travel to India as per the advisories issued from time to time by the Government of India. Visa applicants are requested to send an email to [email protected] requesting for emergency visa. On receipt of the documentation checklist, applicants are requested to carefully go through the requirements relating to the different categories of visa before submitting their applications. The Consulate may request additional documentation wherever required.
- For emergency passport services, applicants are requested to send an email to [email protected] explaining the reason. Only after approval from the Consulate, the application process must be initiated by the applicant.
- OCI, Renunciation and GEP services will remain suspended till the new service provider takes over.
4. The contact details of M/sVFS Global, service fees details, their operational hours, etc. will be published on the website of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco in due course