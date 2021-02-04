India Post News Paper

Consulate of India, San Francisco celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day virtually

Consulate of India, San Francisco celebrated India's 72nd Republic Day virtually
February 04
17:20 2021
IMG-20210126-WA0047Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

For the first time, the Indian Republic Day celebrations, which used to be held with much fanfare with the presence of several community members at Indian Consulate in the SFO, went virtual on Tuesday 26 January, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consul General T V Nagendra Prasad hoisted the national flag at the iconic Gadar Memorial in San Francisco and read out the Indian president’s address to the nation on the occasion. CG Prasad extended his warmest greetings to all across the country and also to those living abroad, saluting the Indian Flag. “The Indian American diaspora community represents a powerful engine for growing and strengthening both economic and social ties between the US and India,” he said. Standing at 32 million and comprising NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), India has one of the largest Diasporas in the world.

Members of the Indian American community joined the celebration in large numbers virtually in view of the local public health guidelines due to COVID-19. The event was live streamed for the members of the community.IMG-20210126-WA0049

The Consul General also highlighted the India COVID 19 vaccination drive inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India started vaccinating its own population against the coronavirus only a few days ago, but it is already using its manufacturing heft to generate goodwill with its neighbors. Indian government has sent free doses to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives — more than 3.2 million in total.

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred India to strengthen itself to demonstrate that with greater capabilities it would help not just itself but also be a force for good on the global stage, he added.  The event featured rendition of patriotic songs and dance performances by Bay area talents.

