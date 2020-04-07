Something went wrong with the connection!

Containment strategy has yielded good results: Health Ministry

April 07
18:48 2020
NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the strategies adopted by the government to contain coronavirus are yielding good results in many parts of the country.

Speaking to media, Joint Secretary Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal, however, cautioned that if one person does not follow the lockdown and other social distancing measures, then the infection would spread very fast.

“The affected person can infect more than 400 people in 30 days. The analysis is based on a mathematical model of coronavirus transmission done by the Indian Council of Medical Research,” said Agarwal.

“The strategy for cluster containment which are amenable to management and adopted by the government are showing positive results, especially in Agra & Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Bhilwara (Rajasthan) and East Delhi. The same strategy has been adopted in Mumbai and other districts also,” he said.

“Lockdown is a very important intervention in terms of management of COVID,” said Agarwal.

The Joint Health Secretary said 4,421 confirmed corona cases have been reported across the country. “As many as 326 people have recovered and have been discharged and 354 new cases and 8 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of casualties is 117 deaths,” said Agarwal.

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Chief Scientist of ICMR, said 107,006 tests have been conducted so far. “As many as 11,795 tests have been conducted in 24 hours, of which 2,530 have been done in private labs. As many as 136 government labs are working and 59 private labs have been given permission,” Khedkar said.

