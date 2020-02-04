Contemporary Indian art travels to Russia

NEW DELHI: ‘Extension.India, the most extensive exhibition of Indian contemporary art to ever be presented, will open at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow on June 17 and will be on view until September 6, 2020.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), The State Tretyakov Gallery and Indo-Russian Cultural Foundation have come together to bring for the first time an exhibition on an unprecedented scale featuring more than 60 cross-generational Indian artists, including leading internationally acclaimed figures alongside emerging, younger generation artists.

The exhibition will be curated by Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi with Fiana Balakhovskaya and Sergey Fofanov from the Tretyakov Gallery, under leadership of Zelfira Tregulova.

The exhibition will feature works by artists including Nalini Malani, Vivan Sundaram, Bhupen Khakhar, Anish Kapoor, Amar Kanwar, G. Ravinder Reddy, Mrinalini Mukherjee, Anita Dube, Shilpa Gupta, Dayanita Singh and Jitish Kallat, among others.

An associated programme will be held alongside the exhibition which will feature illustrated talks on the history and development of the Indian art scene since India’s Independence in 1947.

Video screenings, music and dance concerts by Indian artists and food festivals will also take place at various venues in Moscow. IANS

Comments

comments