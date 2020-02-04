Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Contemporary Indian art travels to Russia

Contemporary Indian art travels to Russia
February 04
10:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: ‘Extension.India, the most extensive exhibition of Indian contemporary art to ever be presented, will open at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow on June 17 and will be on view until September 6, 2020.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), The State Tretyakov Gallery and Indo-Russian Cultural Foundation have come together to bring for the first time an exhibition on an unprecedented scale featuring more than 60 cross-generational Indian artists, including leading internationally acclaimed figures alongside emerging, younger generation artists.

The exhibition will be curated by Roobina Karode, Director and Chief Curator of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi with Fiana Balakhovskaya and Sergey Fofanov from the Tretyakov Gallery, under leadership of Zelfira Tregulova.

The exhibition will feature works by artists including Nalini Malani, Vivan Sundaram, Bhupen Khakhar, Anish Kapoor, Amar Kanwar, G. Ravinder Reddy, Mrinalini Mukherjee, Anita Dube, Shilpa Gupta, Dayanita Singh and Jitish Kallat, among others.

An associated programme will be held alongside the exhibition which will feature illustrated talks on the history and development of the Indian art scene since India’s Independence in 1947.

Video screenings, music and dance concerts by Indian artists and food festivals will also take place at various venues in Moscow. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did Modi Govt. failed to save Air India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares - https://t.co/moI02brZl2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/rskOO1A7tm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:22 am

Contemporary Indian art travels to Russia - https://t.co/8GwwwVM13n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/CeRhvkBoMV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:21 am

'Babenco: Tell Me...', Manjule's short film win big at MIFF - https://t.co/oK38A7OY5Q Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pZcfMZCKLH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:20 am

Iowa caucuses kick off 2020 US presidential primary - https://t.co/UMQFLmTWPF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/78wY2JgWIw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:18 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.