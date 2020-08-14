India Post News Paper

Cops distributed free masks, conducted search operations to control the menance of illicit liquor

August 14
11:53 2020
PHOTO-2020-08-08-19-59-30

Police conducting search operations in a house under drive against illicit liqour

Jaswant Singh Gandam

PHAGWARA: On the direction of new SSP Kapurthala Jaspreet Singh Sidhu, a district wide drive was launched Friday for awakening people about the paramount significance of wearing masks for saving themselves and others from Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of masks were distributed free to those found moving without masks. SSP Sidhu said that the drive was launched on the direction of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Exhorting people not to move out without wearing masks, SSP claimed that according to experts, the risk of Covid-19 could be reduced by 75% by wearing masks.

He said that every resident of the district has the moral duty to religiously follow health protocol for saving himself/herself and others from the pandemic. Meanwhile, led by Phagwara SP Manwinder Singh and DSP Paramjit Singh, various SHOs distributed masks to those who were moving without these, advising them not to do so in future.

Special care was taken of the poor, disadvantaged and deprived sections of society during the distribution of masks. Led by City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar, Police also conducted search operations in slum areas and some bastis under its campaign to control and curb the menance of illicit liquor.

The drive assumes significance in the wake of death of 113 persons by consuming hooch in Majha districts in recent days.

