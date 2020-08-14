Cops distributed free masks, conducted search operations to control the menance of illicit liquor

US weekly jobless claims fall below 1 mln for 1st time in 5 months WASHINGTON: The number of initial jobless claims in the United States fell to 963,000 last week, the first time it has dipped below one million since mid-March, the country’s labor...

US forces bring more military gear into Syria DAMASCUS: The US forces have sent 40 truckloads of military gear into Syria from Iraq, state-media reported. The trucks, escorted on Thursday by US military vehicles when they entered from a...

China-Africa ties tense, despite Beijing’s economic focus on region NEW DELHI: Call it irony, but tension between Africa and China has been rising despite the latters increased investments in the continent and loan waivers. The dragons investment in the...

Lockdown suicides call for attention on film, TV world’s mental health MUMBAI: Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, Anupama Pathak and Sameer Sharma. These names share two things in common. All of them are actors by profession, and all of them unfortunately committed...

926 personnel selected for police medals on I-Day NEW DELHI: A total of 926 officials of various state police and paramilitary forces from across the country have been selected for prestigious Police Medals on Independence Day this year....

‘Social distancing reduced Covid-19 infection rates by 45% in Europe’ COPENHAGEN: A new study has revealed that social distancing during the six weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced infection rates by up to 45 per cent in Europe, according...

India now past 24L Covid cases, recovery above 71% NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 24-lakh mark on Friday with 64,553 new cases in 24 hours, while the toll climbed to 48,040 with 1,007 more fatalities, said the...

This new test to diagnose Covid-19 in just 20 minutes SYDNEY: In an ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a new test that can diagnose Covid-19 in just 20 minutes. The findings, published in the Journal...

Happy Ending: Gehlot meets Pilot with handshake and smile JAIPUR: The much-awaited meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was held here on Thursday two days after Pilot returned from Delhi, marking a...

Trump brokers historic peace deal between Israel and UAEÂ WASHINGTON: In a major breakthrough for peace in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has brokered a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates for full normalisation...

Sanjay Raut to Sushant’s family: Remain calm for justice MUMBAI: Reiterating that the Mumbai Police is doing its job in probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday urged the late...

Global prayer meet for Sushant on Independence Day MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has requested people to come together and collectively pray for the late actor on Independence Day. Marking the two-month death anniversary...

Cops distributed free masks, conducted search operations to control the menance of illicit liquor Jaswant Singh Gandam PHAGWARA: On the direction of new SSP Kapurthala Jaspreet Singh Sidhu, a district wide drive was launched Friday for awakening people about the paramount significance of wearing...

Union minister Som Parkash interacts with people demanding district status for Phagwara Jaswant Singh Gandam PHAGWARA: Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha member and Union minister of state for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash gave an extensive visit to the buzzing Bansawala bazaar on 7...

Freshmen Induction Program commenced at LPU for New Academic Session 2020-21 By-Jaswant Singh Gandam PHAGWARA: Amid pandemic hit severe period world-wide, education did not get curtailed even for a single day at LPU, and presently thousands of new students from different...

Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Ayodhya getting a face lift India Post News Service CHICAGO: The foundation stone for the construction of a grand Temple at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram interestingly was laid in 1989 but the Temple...

Swacch Devalaya – Objective & vision India Post News Service Nate Natesan had a vision & embarked on a mission to raise our consciousness to civic sense and he pursued the journey, which is called SwacchDevalaya...

Ashfaq Syed on Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees Suresh Bodiwala Chicago Mayor Steve Chirico and the Naperville City Council havecleared the appointment of Ashfaq Syed to the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees for a 3-year term from August 4, 2020 through...

FIA Hosts Community Reception to Welcome New Consul General of India in New York India Post News Service The Federation of Indian Association of NY, NJ, CT (FIA Tristate) hosted a welcome reception on Aug. 7, 2020 for Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, the newly-appointed Consul...