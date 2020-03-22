Something went wrong with the connection!

Corona: All passenger, express trains cancelled till March 31: Railways

March 22
14:01 2020
All passenger, express trains cancelled till March 31 RailwaysNEW DELHI:  In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, the national transporter on Sunday announced stopping all the trains, except the goods trains, till March 31.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director, Ministry of Railways, in a statement said, “No train except goods train will be run up to midnight hrs of March 31.”

Bajpai said bare minimum suburban services and Kolkata metro Rail service will continue to run till midnight on March 22.

“Thereafter these services will also be stopped till midnight of March 31,” he added.

The national transporter’s decision came amid reports of two fresh deaths from Covid-19 in Maharashtra and Bihar. On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 patients crossed 300 mark.

In view of ‘Janata Curfew’, the Indian Railways had already decided to cancel the long-distance trains originating between 4 a.m. and 10 pm. The railways have also canceled all passenger’s trains across the country.

By Saturday, the railways had canceled 245 pairs of trains across the country and also stopped providing blankets in the air-conditioned coaches.

