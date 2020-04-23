Corona cases in India mount to 21,393, deaths mount to 681 NEW DELHI: The total cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 77 foreign nationals mounted to 21393, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of the total cases at least 16,454...

4 tigers, 3 lions test COVID-19 positive at Bronx Zoo NEW YORK: Four tigers and three lions have tested COVID-19 positive at the Bronx Zoo in New York, authorities announced, weeks after a Malayan tiger at the facility was confirmed...

Vistara deploys 787-9 Dreamliner to transport relief material NEW DELHI: Full service carrier Vistara has deployed its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to transport relief material, medical supplies and essential commercial goods during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The...

Vaccine could be available this year, says UK scientist LONDON: Two scientists who are leading the charge for a vaccine in the UK have been speaking about their projects. Professor Sarah Gilbert is head of a team at the University...

Modi to address gram panchayats on April 24 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address various gram panchayats across the country on Friday and launch an unified e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile app on National Panchayati Raj...

Many firms may not survive COVID-19 onslaught, fear CEOs LONDON: With the prospect of a prolonged recession hardening as the spread of the coronavirus hardly showing any signs of slowing down drastically, many business leaders believe that some companies...

Wall Street rallies amid recovery attempts in oil, stimulus hopes NEW YORK: Wall Street’s major averages ended higher as market sentiment was lifted by waning oil concerns and the progress in a US coronavirus relief package. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones...

Jio, Facebook to open up commerce opportunities in India: Zuckerberg NEW DELHI: As Facebook is set to take up nearly 10 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO on Wednesday said that both the companies would...

In a month, Indians have started taking COVID-threat more seriously: Survey NEW DELHI: Most Indians are increasingly non complacent when it comes to the seriousness of the coronavirus threat and how seriously it should be taken, according to the IANS-CVoter COVID-19...

43.3% Indians stocked up to survive for more than 3 weeks NEW DELHI: More and more Indians have become better prepared in the last one month, as far as stocking of their ration, medicine or money is concerned, according to the...

People more prepared, less complacent as faith in PM Modi remains steadfast NEW DELHI: The Index of Preparedness has gone up sharply in the past one month, the Index of Complacency has gone down while the faith in the governments efforts to...

Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials have confirmed, day after it emerged that he had come in contact with an individual who...

WHO chief calls on US to reconsider funding freeze GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) chief called on the United States to reconsider its decision to freeze funding to the organization, and hoped that the US will once again...