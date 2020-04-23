Something went wrong with the connection!

Corona cases in India mount to 21,393, deaths mount to 681

April 23
11:54 2020
NEW DELHI: The total cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 77 foreign nationals mounted to 21393, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of the total cases at least 16,454 are active cases, 4,257 people have recovered and 681 people have lost their lives.

Maharashtra reported 5,652 cases and 269 fatalities so far, followed by Gujarat with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths and Delhi with 2,248 cases and 48 deaths. Number of people who recovered in Maharashtra stands at 789. In the national capital, it is 724 and in Gujarat 179 people have recovered so far.

Other states which have more than 1500 cases are Rajasthan (1890), Tamil Nadu (1629) and Madhya Pradesh (1592).

