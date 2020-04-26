Corona cases reach 26,496 in India, 824 deaths

NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 26,000 mark on Sunday morning.

According to the Union Health Ministry report on Sunday morning, 26,496 people were reported to be suffering from the virus. Out of which 16,986 are active cases, while 5,803 people have been discharged from various hospitals in the country. The number of those who died is 824.

According to the Ministry, there have been 33 corona cases in Andaman and Nicobar till Sunday morning, of which 11 have been discharged. In Andhra Pradesh, 1,061 cases were reported till Sunday morning with 171 have been discharged, while 31 have died. Only one case was reported in Arunachal Pradesh. So far, 36 people have been reported to be suffering from the virus in Assam while 19 have been discharged and one has died here.

This figure is increasing rapidly in Bihar. So far, according to the Ministry of Health, 243 people are suffering from the virus, out of which 46 have been discharged. Two died here. There have been 28 cases in Chandigarh, out of which 15 have been discharged. There were 37 cases in Chhattisgarh out of which 32 have been discharged.

In Delhi, the infection from corona is increasing continuously. According to the ministry, 2625 people are suffering from the virus, 869 have been discharged while 54 died here.

Goa remains a corona free state while 3,071 cases have been reported in Gujarat out of which 282 have been discharged and 133 lost their lives.

In Haryana, 176 out of 289 reported cases have been discharged and three have died. Forty cases were reported in Himachal with 22 being discharged and one death. There have been 494 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 112 were discharged and six have died. Jharkhand reported 67 cases which also includes 13 discharged and three deaths.

According to the report, Karnataka has witnessed 500 coronavirus cases till Sunday morning, out of which 158 people have been discharged from the hospital while 18 have died. The figure has reached 457 in Kerala. A total of 338 people have been discharged from the hospital and seven have died here. Meanwhile, in Ladakh, the figure has reached 20 but 14 people have been discharged.

The number of people suffering from coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh is increasing rapidly. According to the reports so far, 2096 people have been reported to be corona affected. Of these, 210 have been discharged and 99 have died.

Maharashtra still tops the country in terms of the coronavirus cases. To date, 7,628 people have been reported to be infected with COVID-19 here and 1,076 have been discharged from the hospital. But the death toll reached 323 here in Sunday morning. On the other hand, two cases have been reported in Manipur, 12 in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram.

There have been 94 cases in Odisha out of which 33 have been discharged and one has died. Also, seven cases were reported in Puducherry and three have been discharged.

Punjab has 298 cases, 67 have been discharged and 17 died here.

The figure has also increased rapidly in Rajasthan. As of Sunday morning, 2,083 cases have been reported. Of these, 493 people have been discharged and 33 have died.

In Tamil Nadu, the figure is 1821 cases. Out of these, 960 have been discharged, 23 have died. There have been 991 cases in Telangana and out of that 280 have been discharged and 26 have died.

Tripura has also reported two cases so far. In Uttarakhand, 48 cases have been registered so far and 26 of whom have been discharged.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh till Sunday morning, the number of people suffering from the coronavirus has been reached to 1,793, of which 261 have been discharged so far and 27 people have died. In West Bengal, this figure has reached 611 with 105 discharged and 18 have died here.

