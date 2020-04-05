Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Corona cases reach 3,577, Delhi emerges worst-affected

April 05
22:05 2020
NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said the total tally of cases in Delhi has left behind the worst-hit Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. With 503 in the national capital, the total tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,577. The updated data was put out by the Health Ministry in the evening.

At least 274 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus across the country. However 83 deaths have also been reported from different states. The total number includes 65 foreign nationals and one person has migrated. There are now, 3,219 active cases of COVID-19, said the ministry.

According to Health Ministry data, Delhi has left behind the worst hit state of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and has 503 cases, while there are 490 cases in Maharashtra, 485 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala has 306 cases, Telangana reported 269 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 227, Rajasthan has 200 cases so far.

Other states and UTs that have reported the novel coronavirus cases, are Andhra Pradesh (190), Gujarat (122), Jammu and Kashmir (106), Karnataka (144), Madhya Pradesh (165), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (10), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (26), Bihar (30), Chandigarh (18), Chhattisgarh (9), Goa (7), Haryana (59), Himachal Pradesh (6), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (14), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Odisha (20) Puducherry (5), Punjab (57), Uttarakhand (22) and West Bengal(80).

Speaking to media, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “The doubling rate, which means in how many days the number of COVID-19 cases double, at present is 4.1 days. But if cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event had not come, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days.”

He said at least 274 districts have covid cases in India. According to the Health Ministry, at least 472 new cases and 11 new deaths have been reported since yesterday.

