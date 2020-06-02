Corona frontline warriors honored by Punjab Young Peace Council

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: Punjab Young Peace Council on May 20th honored frontline corona warriors of police for their untiring, honest, and committed efforts to save Phagwara residents from the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

Phagwara SP Manwinder Singh was the Chief Guest while Councilâ€™s Patron Ashwani Kohli presided over the felicitation function.

Councilâ€™s founder President Ashwani Dasour said that first of all the three traffic police officials were feted for the exemplary honesty shown by them in returning a ladyâ€™s purse containing. One lakh.

Sukhwinder Kaur of village Bhabiana had lost her purse on 7 May. It contained Rs. One lakh meant for buying jewelry for her daughterâ€™s wedding.

Two traffic Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Surinder Singh and Amarjit Singh, who were on duty, spotted it and found it contained a huge amount.

They informed traffic in-charge Inspector Ranjit Virdi who asked them to wait for some time. Meanwhile, the worried lady returned and told the cops her harrowing tale.

The cops returned her purse with Rs one lakh, setting an example of high-profile honesty.

Phagwara SP Manwinder Singh, DSP Surinder Chand and City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar were honored as corona warriors for their untiring duty in maintaining curfew/lockdown norms as well as upholding helpful social face of police by rendering help to the needy.

Besides Ashwani Kohli and Ashwani Dasour, Council Director Rashpal Singh Bhatti, President Navreet Singh Sachdeva, and ASI Parvesh Rani were present among others.

Punjab ADGP Sanjiv Kalra is also associated with the Council as its Patron, it may be added.

