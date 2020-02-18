Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Corona outbreak hits industries dependent on Chinese parts

Corona outbreak hits industries dependent on Chinese parts
February 18
16:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AURANGABAD: The coronavirus outbreak has hit industries in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, a prominent manufacturing hub, with companies finding it difficult to procure substitutes for Chinese parts. Companies have started sourcing products from other countries to continue their manufacturing without interruptions.

“Aurangabad has more than 4,000 companies and some of them source parts from China. The coronavirus outbreak in China has disturbed the supply chain of materials,” former chairman of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) Prasad Kokil said.

The gap in the supply of raw materials can create problems, he said, adding that this is a chance to look for substitutes and decrease the dependency on Chinese parts. The micro, small and medium enterprises can grab this opportunity, Kokil said.

Companies working in solar and energy sector have to import parts from China, solar and energy equipment manufacturer M P Sharma said. “The production of solar items has been impacted, as the supply of raw materials from China has been disrupted. We have found new alternatives in Vietnam and Taiwan,” he said.

“Imported parts make 60 per cent of our products. We need to buy them even if they are 13 to 15 per cent costlier than Chinese imports,” he added. One of the manufacturers who has invested Rs 3.5 crore in Chinese machines is unable to get his consignment, as he can’t send anyone to transport the equipment from there, industrialist Sunil Kirdak said.

When asked if local MSMEs can profit from this development, Confederation of Indian Industry’s zonal chairman Mukund Kulkarni said it would be highly unlikely as the parts will have to be delivered in a short span of time. “We can make quality parts, but we may not be able to meet the demands in a short span of time. Hence, imports will continue, only the countries we import from will change,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

  • Yes (50%, 106 Votes)
  • No (50%, 104 Votes)

Total Voters: 210

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

248 Indians cleared after #Coronavirus quarantine - https://t.co/sP9ls0lnnk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/MFetIY79Jz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:46 am

Australia appoints new high commissioner to India - https://t.co/VcR9OPcqZz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:44 am

Corona outbreak hits industries dependent on Chinese parts - https://t.co/fiePdqZZqh Get your news featured use… https://t.co/m7DyEefgeY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:41 am

Indian engineer falls to his death from Dubai building - https://t.co/X992T2CXHV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/S1XbEclhB5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 10:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.