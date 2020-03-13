Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Superstar Bollywood dance instructor choreographs Disney series Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service An Indian girl, Mira, detective to the royal family of the fictitious kingdom of Jalpur, is all set to inspire million of kids on...
  • Celebrating 10 Years of Collaborative Research Adela Mizrachi CHICAGO: Close to 120 attendees gathered in Naperville, a Chicago suburb, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Mediators of Atherosclerosis in South Asians Living in America (MASALA)...
  • Gulzar hosts Valantine Day celebrations Hema Shashtri CHICAGO: Gulzar Khemani, a community activist supported by FIA Founder President Sunil Shah successfully hosted Valentine Day last week at Shalimar Banquet hall in Schaumburg and judging from...
  • PCS Chicago 2020 board formed PALATINE, IL: Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) officials formed their working board for the year 2020. PCS is an all volunteer non-profit community service organization which aims to promote...
  • Corona Virus – Is God unhappy with Mankind? A.Q. Siddiqui St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican City in Italy is deserted. The Pope, supreme Pontiff has cancelled all meetings and engagements in Vatican City. The world is cut...
  • Mahavir Jyot organizes knee camps in India India Post News Service MUMBAI: A non- profit, MahavirJyot, organized two knee-camps at different places in suburbs of Mumbai for patients with knee problems using the modern, Blood and Bone...
  • Learn Fast & Learn Right. Exam Dumps: Your Ally to Pass CompTIA FC0-U51 Test Board the Trend CompTIA is one of the IT industry’s top tier trade associations, issuing recognized certifications for furthering the future of the IT world. So when it comes to...
  • Karnataka man India’s first coronavirus fatality BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state’s northern region died of coronavirus. “The 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi who passed away...
  • Modi, Johnson decide to coordinate efforts on coronavirus NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in a phone conversation on Thursday stressed on the need to coordinate international efforts to contain the coronavirus...
  • Trudeau’s wife tests positive for COVID-19 OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office has announced. Justin Trudeau, who has been self-isolating at home with his...
  

Corona Virus – Is God unhappy with Mankind?

Corona Virus – Is God unhappy with Mankind?
March 13
14:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A.Q. Siddiqui

St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican City in Italy is deserted. The Pope, supreme Pontiff has cancelled all meetings and engagements in Vatican City. The world is cut off with Rome.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned Umrah pilgrims from all over the world. A day earlier, the Kingdom also restricted its citizens and residents from visiting Makkah. Although the Makkah entry restrictions announced are precautionary temporary steps, the Holy Kaaba is a deserted place.

Yes, for the first time in the history of mankind the circling of Kaaba has been stopped. The circling to Kaaba was an old practice even prior to the expansion of Islam. The Pagan Arabs used to circle it before entering their homes. Muslims make 7 anti-clock, circles to complete a Tawaf. A strange fact that makes few believe that anti-clock circling of Kaaba strengthens the magnetic grid of Planet earth. The fact that believers in One God are circling holy Kaaba 24 hours / 365 days, non-stop, makes it a unique place on earth where God is worshipped non-stop. There is no other similar place on earth where God is worshipped non-stop. And now there is not a single soul around it except cops on guard.

And Bethlehem has been locked down too. The Church of Nativity, built on the site that Christians believe was the birthplace of Jesus, was also closed on Thursday for worshippers.
In modern history, it is the first time that worshipers to God are not allowed where they should be. Is God unhappy with mankind? According to legends and believers in God, a time will come when the supplications, prayers and worship by mankind will be rejected by God. And when will such a time come?

The sages among mankind believe that God will be unhappy when justice will be denied, when atrocities against mankind will increase, rulers will usurp their powers and suppress their subjects, courts will shun justice. Judges will indulge in favoritism. He will be even unhappier when the people will remain silent spectators and watch atrocities on others around them.

Does this imply if God is unhappy, He is punishing mankind? The Holy Scriptures from the Old Testament, Bible to Quran, have verses warning about the punishment of God. History tells us of the storm of Noah that drowned His earlier creation. But those who firmly believe in God also believe that God is most kind. So, what He will do if He is unhappy? Is He going to punish mankind? What will be the punishment of God? Believers in God believe that if He is unhappy, He will turn away from mankind. And if He turns away from mankind, Satan will take over. Satan will be helping all wrongdoers. And only God can stop Satan.

The only way out for mankind is to care for mankind. A verse in the Holy Quran states, “Lo! Those who believe, and those who are Jews, and Christians, and Sabaeans – whoever believeth in God and the Last Day and doeth right – surely their reward is with their Lord, and there shall no fear come upon them neither shall they grieve. (Quran 2:63). Surprisingly this verse is not meant for Muslims only but an assurance that anyone who believes in God and does right will be rewarded.

Humanity will suffer when justice will be denied when courts and judges will work for favoritism and lack integrity. Hindu Upanishads state, “‘There is nothing higher than justice. So, a weak man hopes (to defeat) a strong man by means of justice as one does through a king’ (Radhakrishnan, 1992:170)[13].

Let some people stand for the right and injustice against humanity. These people alone will save mankind from catastrophic calamities. And only for such people, God will not turn away from mankind.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Have you ever witnessed Gender Discrimination at work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Superstar Bollywood dance instructor choreographs #Disney series - https://t.co/9kZzwZ5Kx5 Get your news featured… https://t.co/1ueVDZQMdl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 9:56 am

Celebrating 10 Years of Collaborative Research - https://t.co/OZeNnEW5MT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/QuZInX06NP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 9:49 am

Gulzar hosts Valantine Day celebrations - https://t.co/LPSCC419oM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/yNpuTXhEgk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 9:46 am

PCS Chicago 2020 board formed - https://t.co/ADVnnPlpEv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 9:44 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Superstar Bollywood dance instructor choreographs Disney series Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service An Indian girl, Mira, detective to the royal family of the fictitious kingdom of Jalpur, is all set to inspire million of kids on...
  • Celebrating 10 Years of Collaborative Research Adela Mizrachi CHICAGO: Close to 120 attendees gathered in Naperville, a Chicago suburb, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Mediators of Atherosclerosis in South Asians Living in America (MASALA)...
  • Gulzar hosts Valantine Day celebrations Hema Shashtri CHICAGO: Gulzar Khemani, a community activist supported by FIA Founder President Sunil Shah successfully hosted Valentine Day last week at Shalimar Banquet hall in Schaumburg and judging from...
  • PCS Chicago 2020 board formed PALATINE, IL: Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) officials formed their working board for the year 2020. PCS is an all volunteer non-profit community service organization which aims to promote...
  • Corona Virus – Is God unhappy with Mankind? A.Q. Siddiqui St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican City in Italy is deserted. The Pope, supreme Pontiff has cancelled all meetings and engagements in Vatican City. The world is cut...
  • Mahavir Jyot organizes knee camps in India India Post News Service MUMBAI: A non- profit, MahavirJyot, organized two knee-camps at different places in suburbs of Mumbai for patients with knee problems using the modern, Blood and Bone...
  • Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh Trio India Post News Service CHICAGO: Leading Indian classical exponents of their respective instruments—tabla, violin and Saraswativeena – each renowned as a virtuoso collaborator, path breaker and educator; have come together...
  • Tibetans celebrate Losar HIMANI SANAGARAM CHICAGO:  Tibetan New Year Losar was celebrated with joy and fervor at the Tibetan Alliance Center of Chicago, in Evanston recently.  Losar is celebrated over a period of...
  • Learn Fast & Learn Right. Exam Dumps: Your Ally to Pass CompTIA FC0-U51 Test Board the Trend CompTIA is one of the IT industry’s top tier trade associations, issuing recognized certifications for furthering the future of the IT world. So when it comes to...
  • Karnataka man India’s first coronavirus fatality BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state’s northern region died of coronavirus. “The 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi who passed away...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.