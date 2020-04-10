Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Corona Virus Takes Away VP of United Senior Pariwar

Corona Virus Takes Away VP of United Senior Pariwar
April 10
13:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: Chhitubhai Patel, a businessman and Vice President of United Pariwar, passed away on Tuesday, 03-31-20 after 2 days stay in Northwestern Hospital due to the affliction caused by corona Virus He was 77.

Chhitubhai hailing from Bhayli in Gujarat –India, had come to this country in the seventies. He was a self-made man but was very humble rendering services to many organizations and temples with generous donations. He was also a big helping hand to a senior body, United Pariwar of Chicago.

The Parivar members held a special Prayer meet for the peace of his soul on Tuesday last. Close to 400 members joined Prarthana meet. The committee members had organized the prathana session by video conference.

Chhitubhai Is survived by his wife Manjulaben, sons -Yogesh Bhai, Rajubha- and Daughter Lilaben, grandkids, Janak, Disha, Dhruvi, Hima, Himal, Miti and Luv. Manjulaben also suffered Corona but is reported to be still in Hospital

Shradhaanjali to the departed soul was given by many including a front-ranking community leader Mafatbhai Patel,( Chairman) Dr. Dhiren Mistry,(Trustee), Ramanbhai Patel ( President), Satishbhai Patel( Advisor), UshabenKamariya(Advisor), and all Committee members, Haribhai Patel (president, Bhartiya Senior Group), Dr. Ashraf Dabawala, Anilbhai Shah, NimeshJani, a Trustee of Schaumburg Township.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Sad demise of humanitarian Arvindbhai Thakkar - https://t.co/8B8rKS1Oqm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oqLme7lLsF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:37 am

BAPS online Mahapuja: ... - https://t.co/issVC3te1N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xS33FYvmdo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:34 am

BAPS Hindu Mandirs lit blue ... - https://t.co/KyQczgAdqQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/e1GGMV0A5L
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:32 am

“Ekal Vidyalaya” launches ambitious ‘Coronavirus’ initiative - https://t.co/FoM6PW1fEr Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Lh4L9iCzZU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:20 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.