Corona Virus Takes Away VP of United Senior Pariwar

CHICAGO: Chhitubhai Patel, a businessman and Vice President of United Pariwar, passed away on Tuesday, 03-31-20 after 2 days stay in Northwestern Hospital due to the affliction caused by corona Virus He was 77.

Chhitubhai hailing from Bhayli in Gujarat –India, had come to this country in the seventies. He was a self-made man but was very humble rendering services to many organizations and temples with generous donations. He was also a big helping hand to a senior body, United Pariwar of Chicago.

The Parivar members held a special Prayer meet for the peace of his soul on Tuesday last. Close to 400 members joined Prarthana meet. The committee members had organized the prathana session by video conference.

Chhitubhai Is survived by his wife Manjulaben, sons -Yogesh Bhai, Rajubha- and Daughter Lilaben, grandkids, Janak, Disha, Dhruvi, Hima, Himal, Miti and Luv. Manjulaben also suffered Corona but is reported to be still in Hospital

Shradhaanjali to the departed soul was given by many including a front-ranking community leader Mafatbhai Patel,( Chairman) Dr. Dhiren Mistry,(Trustee), Ramanbhai Patel ( President), Satishbhai Patel( Advisor), UshabenKamariya(Advisor), and all Committee members, Haribhai Patel (president, Bhartiya Senior Group), Dr. Ashraf Dabawala, Anilbhai Shah, NimeshJani, a Trustee of Schaumburg Township.

