Coronavirus infected Indian in UAE stable

ABU DHABI: An Indian expat, who was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus taking the total number of cases in the country to eight, was in a “stable condition”, according to the Indian Embassy here.

“The Indian expat is a 36-year-old male,” an embassy official told Gulf News on Wednesday, adding that “he is a resident of the UAE”. The official did not say if the man had any travel history to China or to which state in India did he belong to. On Monday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the Indian expat was infected with the coronavirus after he had interacted with a recently diagnosed person.

“All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit,” the Ministry added. The Indian expat is among the eight cases of coronavirus detected in the UAE so far. Others include six Chinese nationals and one from the Philippines. Earlier this week, the UAE also announced that one of the infected patients, a 73-year-old Chinese national had recovered from the infection. IANS

