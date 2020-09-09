India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Coronavirus tests in India cross 5-crore mark

Coronavirus tests in India cross 5-crore mark
September 09
09:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India has crossed the five-crore mark for sample testing of the novel coronavirus as of September 7, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday, adding that 10,98,621 samples were tested for the pathogen on Monday.

According to the statement from the apex body at the forefront of formulating COVID-19 testing strategy in the country, a total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for the deadly virus so far. The last one crore sample testing was achieved in only 10 days.

“Rapidly increasing testing samples was made possible as the daily testing average had been on a continuous rise from around seven lakh tests per day in the third week of August to more than 10 lakh tests per day in the first week of September. Which was achieved because of ramped up COVID-19 specific diagnostic labs across India with the active support of Central and State/UT governments,” the statement said.

The ICMR has been responding to the crisis by regularly revising its strategy for testing. In its latest advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, ‘Testing on Demand’ for individuals has been allowed.

The statement said that the existing recommendations related to COVID-19 testing had been divided into four parts – routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry, routine surveillance in non-containment areas, hospital settings and testing on demand.

It also informed that there are now 1,668 COVID-19 testing laboratories, including 1,035 government laboratories and 633 private laboratories. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @airindiain: #FlyAI : Please click on the link https://t.co/L58TWttO9O for detailed schedule regarding flights being operated under VBMâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:54 am

    RT @ANI: The first India-France-Australia Trilateral Dialogue was held virtually, today. The three sides discussed economic & geostrategicâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:51 am

    Never-before-seen artworks by ... - https://t.co/p4mmKzy4LW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Auctionâ€¦ https://t.co/Urhpa6XZgG
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:51 am

    Human rights groups ask IOC to ... - https://t.co/bYX9uSgk5X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/pgIAS9EUMj
    h J R

    - September 9, 2020, 10:47 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.