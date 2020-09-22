India Post News Paper

Corps commander-level meeting between India, China still on after 12 hours

Corps commander-level meeting between India, China still on after 12 hours
September 22
10:40 2020
NEW DELHI: The meeting between corps commanders of India and China to discuss the stand-off in Ladakh is going on for more than 12 hours.

14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his likely successor Lt Gen PGK Menon along with a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are attending the meeting from the Indian side at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The meeting started at around 10 AM today and is still underway.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides are meeting after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The corps commanders are meeting at the Moldo meeting hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side.

The agenda and issues to be raised by the Indian side in the meeting were discussed and finalised during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane last week on Friday.

India is likely to press for simultaneous disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese side in the Eastern Ladakh sector during the meeting of two Corps Commanders. The ground commanders had been talking to each other on an almost daily basis on the ground.

The talks are happening at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights. (ANI)

