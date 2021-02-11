Councilman Benny White gets support for his re-Election

Ashfaq Syed

NAPERVILLE IL: A Virtual Meet and Greet event was organized on Sunday, January 31, 2021, to support the re-election of Dr. Benny White to the Naperville City Council. In 2017, he became the first person of color to have been elected to serve on the Naperville City Council. A large number of community leaders and residents of Naperville registered online and participated in the event.

The election will take place on April 6th, 2021, with mail in ballots starting on February 25, 2021 and early voting beginning March 22, 2021. In his address, Dr. Benny White said that his key platform initiatives for the campaign are Community Engagement, Financial Stability, Public Safety, Attainable Housing, and Smart Sustainable Development. “I am deeply committed to keeping Naperville as the best city in the US to live and raise families,” he added.

“While on Council, I have led the effort in recognizing the rich diversity of Naperville while celebrating our differences all in an effort to advance inclusion throughout the Naperville Community,” said Dr. Benny White with a sense of pride. “The launching of a grassroots organization, Naperville Neighbors United, was an important milestone in providing opportunities for neighbors to get to know one another and to develop camaraderie among them,” he added.

White has a bachelor’s degree in Management Studies from West Point. He earned a master’s degree in Kinesiology from Indiana University, an MBA from Webster University, and a doctorate in Values Driven Leadership from Benedictine University.

Originally from Kansas City, Benny White and his high school sweetheart, Kim have been married for 33 years, and are actively involved in the Naperville community. They have two adult children. More information about the campaign is available at bennywhite.org

Comments

comments