Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Countermand Air India’s decision to cut pay: Unions to Centre

Countermand Air India’s decision to cut pay: Unions to Centre
April 25
11:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Employee unions of national passenger carrier Air India on Friday urged the Centre to countermand the airline’s decision to institute a unilateral pay cut for three months. The unions said that the move is against the already issued central directives for all PSUs during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the unions said: “We are writing to you at the backdrop of a unilateral pay cut imposed on employees of Air India Ltd for three months against the Government’s instructions. While all the PSUs are following the directions of the Government, it is agonizing to note Air India has imposed pay cut in wake of Covid-19 crisis.”

“It is explicitly reflected as Covid-19 pay cut in March 2020 salary slip.”

The unions pointed out that the Central government has invoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 with directions to implement lockdown measures for the containment of spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Under the said act, all employers are mandated to make payment of wages of their workers, at their workplace, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown.

“In spite of instructions from the Government of India, concerning the welfare of the employees and directions to make payment of wages on the due date, the management of Air India defaulted on timely payment of salary which was paid on 18th April 2020 with a 10 per cent pay cut,” the letter said.

Besides, the union cited that flying crew are yet to receive 70 per cent of their wages for the work done in the month of February 2020. “We admire the decision by the top management of a private airline not to implement the previously announced pay cuts in deference to Government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown.

“While a private airline is honouring the directions of the Government, it is of great consequence for Air India to follow suit and also lead by example. Any pay cut with regards to Covid lockdown has to be voluntary in nature as followed by the senior management of the private airline.”

Furthermore, the unions termed the move as mere optics and unnecessary which will hit the morale of the employees causing a cascading effect on the Indian economy. “We request you to countermand Air India Committee’s decision on COVID pay cut which is against the Government Directives and also treat us at par with other PSUs during lockdown.

“We also request you to ensure government’s support to Air India at all fronts during these testing times while we continue operating relief and rescue flights,” the letter read.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Countermand Air India's decision to ... - https://t.co/o1gNSVbmA5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/MEe003pSXo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:20 am

Yami Gautam revisits first day in school - https://t.co/TtIUKQ4fLL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/b3CHHNBCvN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:15 am

No ban on 'azaan'; stay indoor: Delhi LG - https://t.co/Joa8H0QMEv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP… https://t.co/pD6RVjNtUr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:14 am

Rural Development Ministry released Rs 36,000 cr to ... - https://t.co/vQgzmTR2Rm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Qhz2EGeAae
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.