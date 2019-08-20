Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Court in New Hampshire halts deportation of Haitian man

August 20
12:03 2019
CONCORD, New Hampshire: A federal court judge in New Hampshire has ruled that a Haitian immigrant who claims he fled politically-motivated attacks in his home country can remain the United States for now.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit late August 12 requesting that judge halt the transfer of Jeff Beaubrun from New Hampshire to Louisiana, where he was set to be deported to Haiti. The ACLU argued that Beaubrun still had a pending court hearing to reopen his immigration case. A judge agreed.

Beaubrun claims that he and his wife fled an attack by an opposition party in Haiti. After arriving in the United States in 2016, he fled to Canada where he was denied asylum. He returned to the United States this year and was arrested for missing a 2017 asylum hearing. AP

