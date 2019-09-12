Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Court reserves order on Chidambaram’s surrender plea in INX Media money laundering case for Friday

Court reserves order on Chidambaram’s surrender plea in INX Media money laundering case for Friday
September 12
16:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday reserved for tomorrow its order on a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the ED’s money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the Enforcement Directorate that Chidambaram’s arrest in the INX Media money laundering case is necessary but it will be done at an appropriate time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI’s corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, contended that the ED’s submission is mala fide and intended to make him suffer.

He also told the court that Chidambaram can surrender whenever he wants to as its his right.

Sibal said ED had come to Chidambaram’s house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they do not want to do so just to ensure that he remains in judicial custody.

The court was hearing Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in ED’s money laundering case related to INX Media. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Chandrayaan-2 enhanced India's image in the world?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.