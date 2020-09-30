India Post News Paper

Court’s decision proves no conspiracy was hatched for Dec 6 incident in Ayodhya: Murli Manohar Joshi

September 30
13:51 2020
NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Wednesday said the decision of the Special CBI Court proved that there was no conspiracy hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya.

Joshi made this remark after all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case were acquitted by the Special CBI court in Lucknow.
“It is a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our programme and rallies were not part of any conspiracy,” the senior leader said.

“We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction,” he added. In its judgment pronounced earlier today, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and had acquitted all accused. (ANI)

