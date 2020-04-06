Covid-19: Brands tie up to tide over crisis, reach customers

NEW DELHI: Various brands spanning different industries have come together to pool in their infrastructure to reach customers and tide over the lockdown-caused supply chain disruption. Accordingly, the lockdown, deemed necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19, has dealt a heavy blow to commerce. This has led to temporary closure of shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, grounding of aircraft, shutting down of factories and deserted market places.

At present, the lockdown has impacted FMCG players’ ability to reach customers. Even the shops at the local “Mom and Pop” stores are expected to get exhausted due to the slow replenishment rate. Currently, the transportation of supplies is being hampered by the implementation of the lockdown. However, the Centre is continuously exempting key services including transportations of essentials from the lockdown purview.

Consequently, brands are tying-up to utilise common infrastructure such as warehouses, sorting centres to the last-mile connecting delivery boys. “Novel alliances are being forged in a meaningful manner and is a win-win situation for the partners and the public at large,” Sridhar V, Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP, told IANS.

“A unique solution to reach essentials to the common public. Some of these alliances may continue post these tough days, as a value added service.” A case in point is the partnership between Domino’s Pizza and ITC Foods, whereby delivery infrastructure of Domino’s is being leveraged to help customers order grocery essentials offered by ITC Foods.

“In these trying times, it is critical to ensure adequate availability of essential food and hygiene products across the country,” a Spokesperson for ITC Foods said. “ITC is also collaborating with different partners like Dominos to expand reach and ensure supply of products to consumers while they remain confined to their homes during this pandemic.”

Similarly, Uber has announced a new last mile delivery service and is partnering with BigBasket as its first client to collectively address the growing needs of consumers to access everyday essentials amidst the current nationwide lockdown.

According to the ride hailing platform, it is sharing its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support BigBasket in delivering essential supplies. The service will enable BigBasket to serve its customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida.

On its part, leading consumer products company Marico has partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to enable consumers to order essential food items under the company’s portfolio. “As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access of essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato,” said Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer – India Sales & Bangladesh Business, Marico.

